Aid packages for Ukraine are ready in US warehouses, but there is no decision from Congress - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that the decision of the US Congress is not enough to provide aid to Ukraine.

She stated this during the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Deputy Prime Minister commented on the lack of a decision by the US Congress on aid to Ukraine.

"We understand that the second and third aid packages, which we should receive, have been ready for the fourth month at the American military warehouses," she said.

According to Stefanishyna, American partners say that they do not really understand US policy in Ukraine.

"We are reacting too aggressively to the lack of this decision and are calling for a moderate reaction. At the same time, without making any predictions, I want to draw attention to the fact that the situation is already very bad," she added.

