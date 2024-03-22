Oil products leaked into Dnieper River as result of strike on DniproHES - State Environmental Inspectorate

There was a leakage of oil products into the Dnieper River as a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station.

This was reported by the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Southern District, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the hit to the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, soil contamination and oil leakage into the Dnieper River water body were recorded, and the Inspectorate's specialists took water samples for laboratory testing.

All received materials will be handed over to the Operational Headquarters of the SEI of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

Russia's strike at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station

As a reminder, on 22 March 2024, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipro HPP dam. There were two direct hits to the hydroelectric power station, and HPP-2 was severely damaged.

As a result of the attack on the hydroelectric power plant, 1 person died.

