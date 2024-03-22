In Odesa, about 300,000 subscribers will be subject to power outage schedules

In Odesa, electricity blackout schedules will be introduced for some consumers due to damage caused by the night attack.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to the damage to energy facilities, as a result of the nighttime Russian attack, about 300,000 subscribers in the Odesa region will be subject to disconnection schedules. Currently, 260,000 subscribers are disconnected according to the schedule," he said.

Specialists are currently carrying out restoration work.

"Critical infrastructure facilities, including boiler houses, water pumping stations, hospitals, and maternity hospitals, are equipped with generators. There are also 399 points of unbreakability operating in the region, and another 413 are ready to be deployed in case of need," added the head of the region.

Also remind, that earlier it was reported that the Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure facilities of the Odesa region with UAVs at night.

