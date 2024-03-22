There are no grounds for negotiations with Putin to end war in Ukraine - German SPD leader Klingbeil

There are currently no grounds for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the leader of the German SPD party Lars Klingbeil, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I myself do not believe that it is possible to sit down at the negotiating table with Vladimir Putin," he said.

The SPD leader added that the decision should be made by Ukrainians themselves.

Read more: Despite increased shelling of Sumy region, Russia does not create offensive groups in this area - Pavliuk

At the same time, Klingbeil defended against harsh criticism of the statements on freezing the war in Ukraine.

"And I can say that there is such a desire and such a need. And I think we can withstand this debate, and we can have it," he emphasized, adding that there is no contradiction in talking about arms supplies and diplomacy at the same time.

Read more: In Kharkiv, there is no electricity throughout city, and there are problems with water supply - Mayor Terekhov

The SPD leader also said that German support for Ukraine remains constant and steadfast.

"Of course, there will not be a situation where the Federal Chancellery, the Elysee Palace or the White House think about the territories in Ukraine," Klingbeil emphasized.