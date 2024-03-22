Consequences of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi: 2 people are dead, houses damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Khmelnytskyi by Russian troops, there are 2 dead people. One of the rockets hit a private residential building.

On 22 March, the occupiers attacked Khmelnytskyi with cruise missiles and UAVs.

"In total, the enemy attack lasted more than three hours. One of the missiles hit a private residential building. A nearby nine-storey building was heavily damaged by the shock wave. Another one hit a warehouse.

Two people have been reported dead. A 21-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble after being in contact by phone for an hour and a half. She was hospitalised. Five people with injuries of varying severity went to the hospital on their own," the statement said.

The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing. Final data is being updated.

A critical infrastructure facility in the regional centre was also damaged as a result of a UAV strike. There is a partial power outage.

A power substation in Shepetivka district was damaged by drone debris.

