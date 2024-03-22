Strike in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people are killed, number of wounded rises to 15. PHOTOS
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 15 people were wounded. Rescuers are currently clearing the rubble.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"The number of wounded has increased to 15 people. Three people have died. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," the statement said.
Rescuers are dismantling the destroyed building structures and assisting utilities working to restore transport links. Psychologists continue to help people.
Volunteers are providing food and water to emergency and utility workers and civilians.
