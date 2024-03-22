ENG
News
Occupants strike at Zmiivka in Kherson region in morning, man killed

In the morning of March 22, Russian invaders shelled Beryslav district of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"In the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Zmiivka in Beryslav district.

A 57-year-old local resident came under fire. Unfortunately, the man received fatal wounds," the statement said.

