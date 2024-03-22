Despite increased shelling of Sumy region, Russia does not create offensive groups in this area - Pavliuk

The enemy is not creating offensive groups in the Sumy sector, but is waging terror against the local population.

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, Russia continues to terrorize the local population. And this is clearly evidenced by the strikes in Sumy region, where artillery and air strikes have increased significantly. Despite the fact that the enemy does not create any offensive groups in this area, strikes are carried out only against the civilian population to intimidate people," Pavliuk said.

He emphasized that this is ordinary terror, as the Russian occupiers do not know any better.

According to the Land Forces commander, Ukraine currently has no air superiority, and this allows Russia to launch powerful air strikes.

"As soon as it appears, we will do everything to prevent Russian aircraft from flying to the borders and striking at our facilities. We are working on it, and our partners are working on it," Pavliuk added.

