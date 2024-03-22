Minister of Justice Maliuska: Mobilization of convicts will not apply to "persons who have committed certain crimes"

The draft law on the mobilization of convicts will contain restrictions on persons who have committed certain crimes.

Minister of Justice Malyuska said this in a commentary to Espresso, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the draft law on the mobilization of convicts was developed jointly with the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Justice. However, the number of people who can be drafted into the Armed Forces will be determined by the final version of the document and the vote in parliament.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee supports deferment for postgraduate students of all forms of education - Friz

"The only remaining discussion, where a compromise has been reached in recent days, is about the categories that will not be able to participate in the mobilization. There are certain categories of people's deputies who are afraid to be involved in the war. Let's wait for the final vote, there will be articles of the criminal code. People who have committed certain categories of crimes will not be mobilized," said Maliuska.

Read more: Mobilization in Poltava region is slowing down due to Russian psyop - regional TCR