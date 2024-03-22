Missile attack on Ukraine on March 22: 5 people killed and 36 wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of March 22, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ukraine, and several regions came under fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of the Russian strike, 5 wounded and 2 killed were known in the city. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported about 8 wounded.







According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Fedorov, an 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man - daughter and father - were killed by a Russian missile strike on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia. Also, 1 person was killed as a result of a strike on the Dnipro HPP - a 62-year-old man - the driver of a trolleybus that was moving along the hydro dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

According to updated information, 20 people were injured.









As a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, the entire city was without power.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, 2 people were wounded in the shelling.





The National Police later reported that five civilians were killed and 26 injured as a result of the nighttime massive shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops.

"As of 3 p.m., two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi region, eight others were injured, and one woman was rescued from the rubble. Three civilians, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed and 15 others were injured in Zaporizhzhia region. A police officer is among the wounded. Two people were injured by Russian shelling in Ivano-Frankivsk region and one in Kharkiv region," they said.

The State Emergency Service reported that as of 5 p.m., 25 people were injured and 3 were killed in Zaporizhzhia. This brings the number of victims in Ukraine to 36.

