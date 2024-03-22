ENG
War
4 747 10

Missile attack on Ukraine on March 22: 5 people killed and 36 wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of March 22, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ukraine, and several regions came under fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of the Russian strike, 5 wounded and 2 killed were known in the city. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported about 8 wounded.

Обстріл Хмельницького
Обстріл Хмельницького
Обстріл Хмельницького

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Fedorov, an 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man - daughter and father - were killed by a Russian missile strike on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia. Also, 1 person was killed as a result of a strike on the Dnipro HPP - a 62-year-old man - the driver of a trolleybus that was moving along the hydro dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

According to updated information, 20 people were injured.

Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя

As a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, the entire city was without power.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, 2 people were wounded in the shelling.

Обстрі Івано-Франківщини
Обстрі Івано-Франківщини

The National Police later reported that five civilians were killed and 26 injured as a result of the nighttime massive shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops.

"As of 3 p.m., two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi region, eight others were injured, and one woman was rescued from the rubble. Three civilians, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed and 15 others were injured in Zaporizhzhia region. A police officer is among the wounded. Two people were injured by Russian shelling in Ivano-Frankivsk region and one in Kharkiv region," they said.

The State Emergency Service reported that as of 5 p.m., 25 people were injured and 3 were killed in Zaporizhzhia. This brings the number of victims in Ukraine to 36.

 

shoot out (13650)
