As result of strike on private sector of Zaporizhzhia, daughter and father - 8-year-old girl and 35-year-old man - were killed
A daughter and father were killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike on the private sector.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, an 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man - a daughter and a father - were killed. They were killed when a Russian missile hit the private sector of Zaporizhzhia.
"The morning enemy attack also cut short the life of a 62-year-old man, a trolleybus driver who was moving along the hydroelectric power plant dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle," he said.
According to updated information, 20 people were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password