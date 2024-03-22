As result of strike on private sector of Zaporizhzhia, daughter and father - 8-year-old girl and 35-year-old man - were killed

A daughter and father were killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike on the private sector.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, an 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man - a daughter and a father - were killed. They were killed when a Russian missile hit the private sector of Zaporizhzhia.

"The morning enemy attack also cut short the life of a 62-year-old man, a trolleybus driver who was moving along the hydroelectric power plant dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle," he said.



According to updated information, 20 people were wounded.

