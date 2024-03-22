Verkhovna Rada Committee supports deferment for postgraduate students of all forms of education - Friz

The Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the granting of a deferral from mobilization for postgraduate students of all forms of education.

Thus, the Committee continued to consider amendments to the draft law on mobilization, which concerned the provision of deferral and reservation. They considered 260 amendments. They settled on amendment 2105.

"The Committee supported the committee's amendment on caregivers in the following wording:

who have a spouse from among persons with disabilities of group I or II;

who have a spouse from among persons with disabilities of group III established as a result of the absence of limbs (limbs), hands (hands), feet (feet), one of the paired organs or cancer, mental or psychological disabilities or the presence of a minor child (children);

who have one of their parents with a disability of group I or II, or one of the parents of their spouse with a disability of group I or II, provided that there are no other persons who are not liable for military service and are obliged to support them in accordance with the law (unless such persons are themselves persons with disabilities, require constant care, or are serving a sentence of imprisonment). In the absence of persons not liable for military service, only one person from among persons liable for military service may take care of a person with a disability of group I or II, at the choice of such person with a disability.

family members of the second degree of kinship of a person with a disability of group I or II engaged in permanent care for him or her (no more than one and in the absence of family members of the first degree of kinship or their inability to provide care due to the fact that they themselves need care)," the report says.

At the same time, Freese noted, the Committee did not support the granting of a deferment for certain categories of citizens who were added to the version of the bill that was adopted in the first reading. Some of them will have reservations, others will be rejected altogether.

The Committee also did not support a deferment for the:

senior officials of the NABU and the SBI;

employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and persons holding the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary;

persons who are religious preachers, mentors or other clergy of religious organizations. The committee members believe that this issue should be regulated in the law on alternative service, not in the law on mobilization, because all citizens have equal rights and obligations under the Constitution, regardless of religious or other beliefs;

for employees of out-of-school education;

for half-siblings;

for artists, restorers, chief custodians of funds and heads of national cultural institutions.

"The committee supported the deferment for postgraduate students of all forms of education (state-funded and commercial);

The next meeting is on Monday, March 25," she summarized.

