Ukraine has agreement with EU to start accession talks in June - Stefanishyna

In view of the European Parliament elections, Ukraine and the European Union agreed to approve the negotiation framework for Ukraine’s accession in June.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna at the XVI Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We saw no obstacles to approve the negotiation framework in March. This would give legal grounds to move forward more quickly. But the European elections are about to start, and we have a gentleman's agreement among the vast majority of EU countries that both the intergovernmental conference and the negotiation framework itself will be approved in June," she said.

Stefanishyna noted that the European Council met on Thursday and gave appropriate instructions to the ministers for European affairs in order to start negotiations in June.

"I feel quite calm. The President does not share my calmness, so in this emotional balance, I am confident that we will have a decision by June," the Deputy Prime Minister predicted.

She noted that starting in June, Ukraine and the EU will begin the process of planning the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the European one.