We need not only anti-missile weapons, we need missiles to hit Russia - Yatsenyuk

We need help not "as long as we can" but until Ukraine wins.

This was stated by the chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arsenii Yatsenyuk during the 16th annual KSF in the capital on March 22, Censor.NET reports.

"We are holding this Forum to call on the whole world, to wake up the whole world once again with the realization that the conclusions of the events before the First World War and the Second World War have not been drawn," he stressed.

Every day's delay costs Ukrainian lives and poses an increasing threat to the existence of the Ukrainian state, the Chairman of the KSF emphasized.

"Our call and our appeal is to the entire civilized world: Ukraine must win, give us weapons," emphasized the Head of the KSF.

"We need not only anti-missile weapons, we need missiles to hit Russia. We need weapons to drive the Russian occupier out of Ukrainian territory. We need help not "as long as we can", but until Ukraine wins," Arsenii Yatsenyuk emphasized.

"This is an existential issue for Ukraine and for the whole world," he emphasized.

As a reminder, the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, is taking place on March 21-22 in the capital. The slogan of this year's forum is: "Ukraine says to the world: let's win together!".