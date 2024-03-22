Danish Defense Minister Poulsen on helping Ukraine: In two or three years, it will be too late for West to wake up

NATO countries can and should do more to support Ukraine, otherwise it will be too late in 2-3 years.

This opinion was expressed by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Why am I here today? To communicate with the people of Ukraine and to declare that we will be here as long as it takes," he said.

The minister stressed that NATO countries should work for the long term, because Russia's aggression concerns not only Ukraine.

"Russia will not stop and will go further. If we don't act today, it will be too late tomorrow. Today, the key factor is the time factor. In 2-3 years, it will be too late for all other countries to "wake up"," Poulsen emphasized.

In particular, he noted the insufficient spending by some NATO members on defense and the problems of the European military defense complex, in particular, with the production of shells.

"It is a scandal that we cannot produce enough ammunition," he said.

Poulsen called on Western countries to accelerate security investments.

"We have to show Russia that we are ready to defend ourselves," Poulsen said.