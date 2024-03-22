Another nine Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied territories

Nine more Ukrainian children who were in the occupied territories were returned to Ukraine.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We managed to bring home 9 more Ukrainian children. As part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, our team together with representatives of the Ombudsman's Office has completed another task.



Today we met 5 children abducted by Russia: 4 of them are from orphanages (aged 3 to 10) and one 12-year-old girl," the statement said.

According to Yermak, another 4 children had previously returned from the occupied territories and visited the Child Protection Center, where they told law enforcement officers about the crimes of the Russians they had witnessed.

The children were forced to attend Russian schools, where they were told that there was no independent state of Ukraine.

