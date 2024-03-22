Russians are recruiting orphans from occupied territories to study at Investigative Committee Academy - National Resistance Center

The departmental academies of the Russian repressive apparatus, namely the Investigative Committee, are agitating boarding school graduates from the temporarily occupied territories to enroll for free education.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"We are talking about academies in Moscow, St. Petersburg and a branch located in the captured Luhansk. Then the occupiers promise to distribute them to different regions of the Russian Federation.

That is, first, the Russians killed or tortured or kidnapped the parents, and then offer the child to become a Gestapo member in the service of the regime. This is a typical colonial policy of genocide, in which the enemy raises a janissary," the statement reads.

