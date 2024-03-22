ENG
Using return from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine is legal - Scholz

шольц

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the use of profits from frozen Russian assets will be an indicator of great support from the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The use of return (from the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank - Ed.) and their allocation to military aid is a huge step forward. This is a fully legally protected procedure. We strictly adhere to international law and other laws that need to be taken into account," the chancellor said.

According to Scholz, there is no need to create any new "structures" to use this money, the EU will direct it directly to purchase ammunition and weapons for Ukraine.

This will be an indicator of the EU's great support, the chancellor added.

Author: 

Olaf Scholz (444) asset (41)
