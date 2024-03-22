VR Committee plans to complete consideration of amendments to draft law on mobilization by end of next week: more than 2000 out of 4300 amendments have already been passed - "servant of people" Zdebskyi

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense will try to finalize amendments to the new mobilization bill by the end of next week. As of now, people’s deputies have already passed more than 2,000 amendments out of 4,300.

This was reported by Yurii Zdebskyi, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People, member of the National Security and Defense Committee, in a commentary to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

"The committee has already gone through more than 2,000 amendments. We listened to everyone and took into account the maximum. We will continue to consider it next week. I think it will be faster because there are more military issues. We are going through the amendments, inviting all the authors so as not to offend anyone," he said.

According to Zdebskyi, the people's deputies worked out their own positions on each section in advance, made templates and are following them.

Zdebskyi noted that the main task is to "mobilize all people liable for military service" and register them. He noted that "we need to prepare for the worst."

Next week, amendments to Article 25 of the draft law regarding those who are being reserved from the draft will be considered, the people's deputy said.

"The aggressor country has intensified its preparations, the bombings have become more frequent. So I think this will encourage us to adopt the law faster. I hope that by the end of next week we will try to complete the consideration of amendments. To launch the mechanism," the politician explained.

He emphasized that this bill is needed to guarantee the country's security: "The rhetoric is that all men who are undergoing a health check-up, from 18 to 60 years old, must be registered.

This is necessary for Ukraine to have a reserve for war and to prepare it.