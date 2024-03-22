Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Only topic today is energy. Several closed decisions were made

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The only topic today is energy.



All the reports are dedicated to eliminating the consequences of the Russian criminal shelling. Kharkiv and its region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and its region, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy region, Poltava region, Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Ivano-Frankivsk region and all affected cities and communities," the statement said.

Zelenskyy heard reports on the progress of restoration work, the connection of houses to electricity, water and heat. Providing people with temporary housing and all necessary assistance.



As noted, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, and Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz, reported on the state of the power system and priority steps to strengthen and further protect it, while Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on the work of air defense during these two difficult days.



"The Headquaters made several closed decisions. But only the decision of our partners to provide a sufficient number of modern air defense systems can truly protect Ukraine. We work in this direction every day," Zelenskyy added.

