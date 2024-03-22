Emergency power cutoffs are forced to be introduced in Odesa and Odesa district, schedules cannot be applied - DTEK

Due to significant damage after the morning shelling, emergency power cutoffs are introduced in Odesa and Odesa district.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"Odesa and Odesa district: forced to switch to emergency power cutoffs. Scheduled cut-offs cannot be applied at the moment. The reason is the large scale of damage after the morning shelling.



Power engineers are doing everything possible to return electricity to the homes of Ukrainians, but more time is needed to stabilize the region's power system," the statement said.

