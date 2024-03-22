Some groups of troops will be re-structured for rational redistribution of management potential - Syrskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to optimize military organizational structures that are directly involved in repelling Russia’s large-scale armed aggression.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the ten years of war, temporary military command and control bodies and areas of responsibility of military groups have been formed and changed in accordance with the operational situation and current challenges. Currently, taking into account the experience of combat operations, organizational measures are being taken. The main goal of these measures is to simplify and maximize the quality and efficiency of management.

Some groupings of troops (forces) will be re-structured. First of all, we are talking about managerial human resources, their competent and rational redistribution," said the Chief of the Armed Forces.

Among his priorities, Syrskyi named the establishment of a process of rotation of combat brigades' personnel. In addition, more attention will be paid to the rest of our soldiers, replenishment of weapons and military equipment and restoration of combat capability of the brigades in general.

"This process has already been launched and will only increase in the future," the Chief of Staff assured.