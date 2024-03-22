Zelenskyy and Danish Defense Minister Poulsen discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and cooperation within artillery and aviation coalitions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the head of state thanked Poulsen and his team for the visit and Denmark's continued support for Ukraine.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Danish people who have been with us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Thank you for all the defense assistance packages from your government, they are very important to us," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted the recent visit of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to Lviv, during which a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support was signed. The Head of State expressed confidence that the implementation of the Agreement would not only strengthen the Ukrainian army but would also help restore the country's economy.

The interlocutors condemned Russia's recent massive missile attacks on Ukrainian territory and emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The parties discussed preparations for the Danish-Ukrainian defense industry conference and the prospects for establishing direct cooperation between the two countries' military industrial complexes and joint arms production.

"Separately, the parties discussed cooperation within the artillery and aviation coalitions and training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft, which Denmark and other partners are preparing to transfer to Ukraine," the Presidential Office added.

