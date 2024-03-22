AFU General Staff: 57 combat engagements took place over last day, most of them in Novopavlivka direction

The 758th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 57 combat engagements were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 87 missile and 110 air strikes, fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Today, the enemy carried out the largest attack in recent times - during a combined attack, the occupiers launched 63 UAVs and 88 missiles of various types. As a result, a number of regions faced problems with power supply, and the enemy deliberately targeted our country's energy facilities. Unfortunately, there are many wounded and dead among the civilian population. A number of private and multi-storey buildings were destroyed and damaged, as well as civilian infrastructure. Work to eliminate the consequences of the terrorist attack is ongoing.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups. On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive and reconnaissance activities.

The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region; Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, Druzhba in the Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Huta-Studenetska, Bleshnia, Liskivshchyna, Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; Boiaro-Lezhachi, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Popivka, Dmytrivka in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Synkivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultine in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled almost 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Karlivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops more than 20 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times with the support of aviation near the settlements of Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions during the day. Artillery and mortar attacks took place in the city of Kherson and Burhunka, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 air defense system and 4 important enemy targets.

