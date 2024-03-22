82 killed and over 120 wounded. Shooting at concert in Moscow (updated). VIDEO

In Russia, eyewitnesses report a shooting at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Baza telegram channel.

As noted, the shooting started during the performance of the band Picnic. According to preliminary reports, there are victims.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire with an automatic weapon. A large number of wounded were reported.

According to 'Baza', 35 people are known to have been injured. The Crocus City Hall building is on fire, with clouds of black smoke billowing above it.

Read more: US Embassy has warned about "inevitable plans" of extremists to carry out terrorist attack in Moscow - Reuters

Later, the telegram channel noted:

At least 12 people were killed and at least 35 people were injured.

There is no exact information about the attackers yet - some eyewitnesses say there were several of them. They were shooting from machine guns, and an explosion was set off in the building.

There could be about 100 people in the Crocus. Some of them could hide on the first floor, others were cut off by the fire on the fourth floor. The building is engulfed in flames.

The firefighters cannot start extinguishing and rescuing the fire - they are waiting for the special forces.

Fifty ambulance crews were sent to Crocus City Hall.

Update: 14 people have been killed in the shooting at Crocus City Hall. At least 42 other people were injured.

As a source later told 112, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the shooting at Crocus City Hall.

According to the sources of the 112 telegram channel, the death toll from the attack on Crocus City Hall has risen to 82 people, including 3 children.

RIA-Novosti reports that the Russian Emergencies Ministry published a list of those hospitalized after the attack in Crocus at 9 a.m. Moscow time, with 107 people on it. Subsequently, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health published a list of victims of the terrorist attack: there are 121 people, 107 of them hospitalized.