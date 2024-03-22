Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine’s energy sector will fail - von der Leyen

This is not the first time that Russia has struck at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is already deeply integrated into the European energy market, and these attempts have failed.

This was announced today in Brussels during a press conference following a two-day meeting of the European Council by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We definitely stand with Ukraine. We have seen such Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure before. Russia is doing everything it can to destroy the energy supply in Ukraine. But Russia has failed. We have proven over several years, including last winter, that it was possible to withstand Russian attacks. Today, Ukraine is part of our power grid and energy supply, our common gas purchasing platform. So, despite Russia's attacks, we were able not only to continue supplying energy to Ukraine, but also to modernize it and bring it closer to the European Union," said Ursula von der Leyen.

In turn, European Council President Charles Michel noted that Russia has failed to intimidate the European Union. That is why the EU has made consistent decisions to support Ukraine, confront Russia and impose sanctions on it. One of these decisions was to direct the proceeds from Russian sovereign assets blocked in the EU to military aid for Ukraine.

"It is only fair that such proceeds should be used in the interests of Ukraine, because it is a victim of the aggressive war that Russia has started," Michel said.

"We have taken this step because we are convinced that this is the right path. Russia must pay for what it is doing in Ukraine. This is fully agreed with our G7 partners, and that is why we have taken this step. Whatever Russia does, it will not affect our decisions. Because we make our own decisions," said Ursula von der Leyen, answering a question about Russia's likely actions in response to the use of proceeds from its assets in the interests of Ukraine.