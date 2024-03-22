Enemy fires ballistic missile at Odesa region - Southern Defense Forces

The enemy fired a ballistic missile at the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues active unmanned reconnaissance from the sea and has again used ballistic missiles in Odesa region. It was probably an Iskander-M from the temporarily occupied Crimea, trying to destroy the infrastructure of the region," the report says.

It is noted that a fire broke out in Odesa district, at the site of the hit, which was quickly extinguished.

There was no information about the victims.

