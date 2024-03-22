4 658 7
Reconnaissance drones and air defense systems support: UK announces new assistance package for AFU
The United Kingdom announced new military aid for Ukraine, aimed in particular at strengthening its air defense.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the state, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.
According to the defense ministry, the new package worth 60 million pounds ($75 million) from the International Fund for Ukraine, which is managed by the United Kingdom, will include reconnaissance drones to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The package will also include 20 million pounds ($25 million) to provide air defense systems to help protect Ukraine's skies.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password