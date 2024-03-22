Power supply restored to 310 thousand consumers in Kharkiv, 360 thousand remain without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Overnight, power engineers restored electricity to more than 1 million consumers who lost power due to enemy shelling and network restrictions. In Kharkiv, 310 thousand consumers were supplied with electricity.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET informs.

KHARKIV REGION



Power workers restored electricity to 310 thousand consumers in Kharkiv. The power supply to 360 thousand consumers is still on. All critical infrastructure of the city is supplied with power. Restoration works are underway. The consumers of Kharkiv region who lost power due to the morning shelling of the regional center have been supplied with power.

ODESA REGION



In Odesa region, 177,000 consumers are left without power due to temporary power outages. In the evening, emergency power cutoffs were introduced due to significant damage and load on the system.

KHMELNYTSKYI REGION



All consumers who were cut off as a result of the rocket attack have been supplied with power. However, network restrictions were introduced during the evening peak consumption period: 30.8 thousand consumers in 51 settlements were disconnected.

DNIPROPETROVSK REGION



Due to hostile shelling, 25.5 thousand consumers remain cut off. Restoration works are underway.

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION



Following the shelling, 137 customers remain without power supply. In addition, 5924 consumers were cut off for technological reasons - all of them have been supplied with power.

LVIV REGION



All 2.5 thousand consumers who lost power as a result of the morning strike have been supplied with electricity.

SUMY REGION



Power engineers restored the damaged overhead line and supplied power to 1200 consumers. There are still 6940 consumers in 73 settlements without power supply.