"Shahed" UAVs attack Kharkiv, there are explosions in city - Mayor Terekhov

Russian attack drones attack Kharkiv. Several explosions rang out in the city.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"Kharkiv under the attack of the Shahed UAVs."

Two explosions in the Osnovyansk district. The third explosion in the city after "Shahed", Terekhov wrote in the Telegram channel.

Information on victims and destruction is being clarified.

