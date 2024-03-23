ENG
Governor Gladkov complained about "difficult morning" and shelling of Belgorod. PHOTOS

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, reported a "difficult morning" in the region.

We had a difficult morning. Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked two municipalities - Starooskolsky district and Chernyansky district. One civilian was killed and two people were wounded in Chernyansky district. Early in the morning, Belgorod was shelled: private houses and apartment blocks were damaged, and there are victims," the governor said.

The local telegram channel Zhest Belgorod publishes the first footage of the aftermath of the shelling of the city.

Наслідки обстрілу Бєлгорода
