Troops of Russian Federation tried to break through our defenses in Novopavlivka direction 28 times, during day - 69 combat clashes - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, 69 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 88 missile and 143 air strikes, carried out 92 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on Ukraine

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using "Shahed" type UAVs. Data on the consequences are currently being clarified.

During the past day, the settlements of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, were hit by airstrikes; Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, Druzhba, Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodiazne, Petropavlivka, Kotliarivka of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Novohrodivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 57 combat engagements took place over last day, most of them in Novopavlivka direction

The situation in the North

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.

The situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Sinkivka, Tabaivka, and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 28 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 434,710 people (+870 per day), 6,840 tanks, 10,775 artillery systems, 13,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements, south of Novodarivka, Donetsk region, and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. So, during the past day, 2 assaults were carried out on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Defense forces stopped 67 enemy attacks in 6 directions over last day - General Staff

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, and 4 important objects of the occupiers.