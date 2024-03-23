ENG
Drone attack on Kharkiv: rescue worker and policeman were injured as result of repeated strike. PHOTOS

A rescuer and a policeman were injured during another hostile shelling of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, at midnight, a three-story building with an area of 150 square meters caught fire as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the city.

Units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police immediately arrived at the scene.

"While rescuers and law enforcement officers were working at the scene, the enemy struck again with a UAV. As a result, an employee of the State Emergency Service and the National Police were injured. Two SES vehicles were also damaged. The aggressor country continues to deliberately destroy those who protect the safety of civilians," the statement said.

удар по харкову
Earlier it was reported that Russian attack drones were attacking Kharkiv. Several explosions were heard in the city.

