Shooting at concert in suburbs of Moscow: 6 Tajiks are suspected of involvement. Telegram channels reported 82 dead. PHOTOS

Russian law enforcement officials suspect 6 Tajik citizens of involvement in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

"Photos and descriptions of 4 of the 6 Tajik citizens suspected of the attack are published online. Their authenticity (the authenticity of the descriptions - Ed.) has not been confirmed. Two of them were allegedly detained in the Bryansk region. This information has also not been confirmed," the statement said.









According to the sources of the 112 telegram channel, the death toll from the attack on Crocus City Hall has risen to 82 people, including 3 children.

RIA-Novosti reports that the Russian Emergencies Ministry has published a list of those hospitalized after the terrorist attack in the Crocus at 9 am Moscow time, with 107 people on it.













As reported, on the evening of 22 March, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building.