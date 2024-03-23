Day in Donetsk region: one resident died, two were injured. 15 civilian objects were damaged

On March 22, the Russian army shelled nine settlements in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, one person died, two were injured. 15 civilian objects were also damaged.

"Explosions rang out in 9 settlements: the cities of Lyman, Toretsk, the villages of Hostre, Hrodivka, Ocheretyne, Yampil, the villages of Katerynivka, Netaylove, Umanske. 15 civilian objects were damaged - 11 residential buildings, a shop, a school, an outbuilding, a power line," the message says.

The occupiers hit Ocheretyn four times, killing a 62-year-old woman and wounding a 49-year-old man. An apartment building and three private houses were damaged.

The enemy shelled the estuary with jet artillery, 4 private houses were destroyed.

As a result of artillery raids, a five-story building and a shop were damaged in Toretsk, and one apartment building was damaged in Hostroma.

In addition, today after midnight, Russia hit Mirnograd with four missiles - the type of weapons is being determined. A civilian was injured. At least 20 infrastructure objects were destroyed - 13 houses, a boiler house, an educational institution, a building of a mining and rescue unit, a warehouse, a civilian car, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Another 1,161 people were evacuated with the help of the police, including 158 children.