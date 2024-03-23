Due to Russian missile attack, there is blackout in Kharkiv and Khmelnytsky, blackout schedules are in effect in Odesa - "Ukrenergo"

At night, energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were attacked by Russian UAVs. As a result of yesterday’s missile attack, there are still disconnected consumers in the city of Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi region, disconnection schedules are in effect in the Odesa region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the power system works in a balanced manner. No shortage is forecast.

"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians again targeted energy infrastructure objects at night. During the night, during the UAV attack and artillery shelling, part of the equipment at one of the substations was damaged and two main lines of 330 kV were de-energized. As a result, the backup power supply scheme of Zaporizhzhia was put out of operation of the nuclear power plant," the report says.

Now the repair crews of "Ukrenergo" have already restored the operation of one 330 kV line.

"The most difficult situation persists in the Kharkiv region. Specialists of Ukrenergo and Oblenergo are working on the gradual restoration of power supply to consumers according to the backup scheme.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, there are still disconnections of consumers, repair work is ongoing," the company adds.

It is also reported that hourly shutdown schedules have been applied in the Odesa region. This is a forced measure. Its reasons are network restrictions caused by damage to Ukrenergo substations and increased consumption. Surviving sections of the network simply cannot transmit the entire amount of electricity that is needed to cover the growing needs of consumers. More information about outage schedules on the official pages of the local Oblenergo.

During the day, the energy supply of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region was fully restored.