This is nonsense - DIU about statement of FSS regarding alleged intentions of terrorists to flee to Ukraine after shooting in suburbs of Moscow

The FSS of the Russian Federation claims that terrorists allegedly tried to escape to Ukraine after the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall". The DIU considers such a statement to be nonsense.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, told about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Specifically, this statement and this information is, of course, nonsense. These FSS statements are aimed either at the frankly ignorant or at the zombified Russian population. To imagine that after more than two years of full-scale invasion, terrorists are heading to the border regions, which are currently the most saturated with security forces, special services, and actually the military, I think that comments here are superfluous," he said.

The representative of the DIU emphasized that the FSS's accusations are "lies and attempts by the Russian regime to attract Ukrainian attention, which they have been doing since the first minutes of this terrorist attack."

As reported, on the evening of March 22, there was a shooting at "Crocus City Hall" in the suburbs of Moscow. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of March 23, the head of the FSS reported to Putin about the detention of 11 people, including "all 4 terrorists." According to the latest data, 115 people died as a result of the shooting at "Crocus City Hall" in the suburbs of Moscow.