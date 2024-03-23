"Those who shot at Crocus moved toward Ukraine, where window was prepared for them," - Putin. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the terrorists who opened fire at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine.

He said this during today's address to the Russians, Censor.NET reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Those who shot at the Crocus moved towards Ukraine, where a window was prepared for them... Investigators and law enforcement agencies will do everything to establish all the details of the Crocus attack. We will identify and punish everyone. All the perpetrators, organisers and instigators of the Crocus attack will be fairly punished," Putin assured.

As reported, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region, the perpetrators tried to escape, allegedly driving a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border. It is also noted that the terrorists allegedly "had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side".

On the evening of 22 March, a shooting took place at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of 23 March, the head of the FSB reported to Putin that 11 people had been detained, including "all 4 terrorists". According to recent reports, 115 people died in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.