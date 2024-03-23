Within day, Southern Defense Forces eliminated 152 occupiers and destroyed 73 pieces of weapons and equipment
Ukrainian troops eliminated 152 occupants and destroyed 73 pieces of weapons and equipment over the last day
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.
During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy's numbers on the Orikhiv and Kherson directions decreased by:
- 152 occupiers;
- 73 units of weapons and military equipment, including:
- 5 tanks;
- 13 cannons;
- 8 mortars;
- 37 units of armored vehicles;
- 2 radar stations;
- 2 video surveillance systems "Murom-M";
- 2 video surveillance cameras;
- 1 set of UAV antenna control systems;
- 1 unit of military engineering equipment;
- 1 aerial photo station;
- 1 boat.
Another 3 enemy field supply points were also destroyed.
