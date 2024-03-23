Ukraine is one of world’s leaders in developing and testing technologies on battlefield, - Defense Ministry

Ukraine is one of the world’s leaders in developing and testing new technological solutions on the battlefield, including solutions on how to effectively use artificial intelligence in the development of unmanned systems.

According to Censor.NET, citing the website of the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko said this during the first meeting on the implementation of the Political Declaration on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Sphere. The event was organized by the United States of America.

"Ukraine uses artificial intelligence to save lives through the development of defense technologies. Whereas Russia uses artificial intelligence of the Shahed, destroying everything in the range of its weapons: hospitals, educational institutions, orphanages, etc.", Chernogorenko said.

The Political Declaration on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Sphere was signed last year by 46 countries, including Ukraine, the United States, Japan, and other countries from Africa, Europe, and North America, at the initiative of the US side.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is preparing mechanism to limit satellite imagery of Ukraine’s territory to reduce Russia’s intelligence capabilities

As noted, this initiative contributes to the creation of an international accountability system. It is noteworthy that Russia is not among the signatories.

"Ukraine is one of the world leaders in developing and testing new technological solutions on the battlefield. We have solutions on how to effectively use AI in the development of unmanned systems. Some options have already been tested and are even used at the front line," Chernogorenko added.

For reference: In 2020, the Government of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1556-r "On Approval of the Concept of Artificial Intelligence Development in Ukraine". The Concept is to be implemented until 2030. It also approved a Roadmap for the realization of the Concept.