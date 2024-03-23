About 20 occupiers and several trucks destroyed in Melitopol as result of special operation - DIU

As a result of a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate, occupants and their equipment were destroyed in the territory of the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to the DIU, on March 22, 2024, two explosions took place in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Read more: In Berdiansk and Melitopol, occupants kidnap people and accuse them of terrorism - Head of RMA Fedorov

"As a result of a special action of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the local resistance movement, a group of Russian invaders and their military equipment were successfully defeated. According to preliminary data, about 20 Russian invaders, two tilt trucks Kamaz and UAZ Patriot were at the epicenter of the explosions," the statement said.

The ministry added that the exact losses of the enemy are being clarified.