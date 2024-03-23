ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5424 visitors online
News
4 388 18

Macron: It is mistake to believe that Russia will stop in Donbas and Crimea

макрон,емманюель

French President Emmanuel Macron said it is a mistake to think that Russia will stop in Donbas and Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Anyone who thinks that Russia will stop in Donbas and Crimea is mistaken," Macron said following the European Union summit in Brussels.

Asked about the Kremlin's comments that Russia believes it is at war because of the West's assistance to Ukraine, Macron said it would be a mistake to think that Russia plans to stop its aggression in Donbas and Crimea.

"By using this term, one can even open up uncertainty about Russia's military objectives," he added.

Watch more: Terrorist attack in Moscow region: Russia shows detention of suspects allegedly moving toward border with Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Russia (12112) Macron (390)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 