If Russians aim to destroy Dnipro hydroelectric dam, attacks will continue - Halushchenko

If Russia’s attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric dam was deliberate and aimed at destroying the dam, such attacks will be repeated.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during a telethon.

"We need to understand whether it was a deliberate strike on the dam or whether they just missed the hydroelectric power station. If it is a deliberate attack and they are aiming to destroy the dam, these attacks will be repeated, and they will attack the dam. Therefore, repairs will be carried out, and it is important to understand the scale of these attacks if they are planned to destroy the dam," Halushchenko said.

According to him, the situation is currently complicated, as equipment is currently being defected. Only after that will it be possible to determine how long it will take to restore the hydroelectric power plant, the minister said.

As a reminder, on 22 March 2024, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipro HPP dam. There were two direct hits to the HPP, and HPP-2 was severely damaged.

One person died as a result of the attack on the hydroelectric power plant.

