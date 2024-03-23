Dnipro HPP is not generating electricity, 20% of Ukrhydroenergo’s capacity has been lost. There will be deficit in power system, which will be covered by exports, - CEO Syrota

The damage to the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, which was shelled by Russia on March 22, resulted in the loss of 20% of Ukrhydroenergo’s capacity.

Ihor Syrota, CEO of the state-owned enterprise, said this on the air of a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, electricity generation at the plant is currently suspended.

"Unfortunately, we have lost a significant share, more than 1000 MW of capacity at Dnipro HPP. In practical terms, this is about 20% of the regulating capacity for the power system. Perhaps we will find compensating mechanisms for some consumers, but in general, the power system will have a deficit that will be covered by exports," said Syrota.

The company continues to assess losses and search for sources of funding for recovery.

"We have an understanding of whom to ask, we are already working with our international financial institutions with which we have a long and reliable partnership - the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction, and the European Investment Bank. We had a conversation with them this morning, and we understand that they are ready to lend a shoulder," Sirota emphasized.

He added that the Ukrainian side is interested in attracting foreign energy companies to restore Dnipro HPP.

According to him, Dnipro HPP is not generating electricity and the timeframe for resuming operations is still unknown. He also noted that certain tests are being conducted.

Russian attack on Dnipro HPP

As a reminder, on March 22, 2024, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipro HPP dam. There were two direct hits to the hydroelectric power plant, and HPP-2 was severely damaged.

The attack on the hydroelectric power plant killed 1 person.