Head of medical service of 5th SAB Andriy Revuta was killed while rescuing wounded comrade in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTO

Andriy Revuta, the head of the medical service of the 5th separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died on 16 March near Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region from shrapnel wounds while saving his wounded comrade.

This was reported on social media, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Andriy graduated from the Dnipropetrovsk Medical Academy, specialising in maxillofacial surgery. He worked in his speciality in Dnipro.

In July 2023, he was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Andriy completed the relevant training at the Academy of the Land Forces of Ukraine under the NATO system. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

"Andriy was killed on 16 March near Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk Oblast from a shrapnel wound while saving a wounded comrade. He is survived by his mother, father and sister. How many lives were saved by his hands! How many more would have been saved," Iryna Tsariuk wrote in her post.