Kudrytskyi: Ukrenergo suffered losses of at least €100 million as result of recent Russian attacks

The damage caused by Russia’s recent attacks amounts to at least €90-100 million, if we are talking about Ukrenergo’s high-voltage equipment alone.

This was announced on Facebook by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary estimates, the damage cheque that will be presented to the enemy for the latest attacks is at least €90-100 million, if we talk only about Ukrenergo's high-voltage equipment. But we have been preparing for this. We formed a warehouse of equipment and materials, trained personnel," said Kudrytskyi.

He also noted that the engineering fortifications at the facilities, which were built jointly with the regional military administrations and the State Agency for Reconstruction, played a very important role.

"According to preliminary estimates, without this, the damage could have been twice as bad and the consequences even more serious," he added. 10 mobile repair teams, substation and line maintenance staff, and contractors are currently engaged in the regions that suffered the most damage to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and restore the power grid. Hundreds of highly skilled power engineers are working around the clock to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes.

By the end of the day, we plan to complete the restoration of the most damaged facilities in the western, southern and central regions. This means that over the next few days, the residual power supply restrictions that are still in place in some regions will be gradually lifted.

The situation remains difficult in 3 regions - Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa.