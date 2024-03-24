Attempt to shoot down Russian missile would pose greater risk to local residents - Polish Armed Forces

The Polish Armed Forces said that it would have been risky to shoot down the Russian missile that entered the country’s airspace on 24 March.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by the spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski.

He explained that the decision that the missile would not be shot down was made by the commander of the operational command of the Armed Forces.

"The decision was based on information from our radar systems. An assessment of the missile's trajectory, speed and altitude indicated that it would leave our airspace," said Goryszewski.

Read more: Polish Minister of Defense Kosiniak-Kamysz: Russian missile would have been shot down if there were signs that it was heading to some target in Poland

According to him, an attempt to shoot down the missile would have posed a greater risk to local residents.

"The missile weighs more than two tonnes, of which 400 kilograms is the payload. After the missile is shot down, its debris will fall on our territory. The remnants of the effector that was used to shoot down the missile itself will also fall here," he said.

According to Goryszewski, if the missile had been flying deep into Poland, a decision could have been made to shoot it down with another pair of F-16s.

Read more: Polish Foreign Ministry to summon Russian ambassador over Russian missile overflight

"It is the operational commander of the Armed Forces who assesses the situation and is authorised to make such a decision. On the other hand, a fighter jet pilot, even if he has received permission to shoot down such a missile, may not do so in a situation where he realises that its debris could fall on a hospital or school. The location of the missile's impact is also important for the decision-making process," he said.

Goryszewski also said that Russia deliberately manoeuvres its missiles so that they circle and hit targets in Ukraine from the west.

"Ukraine's air defence has realised that most Russian missiles come from the east or north; defenders are less likely to expect an attack from the west," the spokesman said.

See more: Pilots in Poland practiced landing combat aircraft on road near border with Russian Federation. PHOTO