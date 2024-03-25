Macron: Europe is ready to help Ukraine in face of any attack from Russia

After the European Council meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the EU is ready to support Ukraine as long as necessary and as intensively as necessary in the face of any attack by the Russians.

"For the first time in a European document, we are not just saying that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes, we are officially declaring that we will support it as intensively as necessary. This means that we are ready to act in the face of any attack from the Russians, which is a real change of approach," Macron commented on the final document of the European Council meeting.

Among the common achievements, he mentioned the approval by all countries of the Czech initiative (on the purchase of shells - Ed.), which had been sceptical until now, as well as a common understanding of the need for additional funding for Ukraine.

He also highlighted the contribution of his Dutch and German colleagues in this area.

"Things are going well, and the progress made in recent weeks has been significant in terms of unity and, above all, in terms of strengthening our position," the French leader concluded.

He said that individual countries and Europe as a whole have made funding for Ukraine "visible" over the past few weeks, but that Europe is ready to offer further solutions.

"If we have to go much further, if we have to go even deeper, if the situation worsens, if funding other than European funding dries up, we must be ready and propose more radical and innovative solutions. This is what we want to do by June at the latest, and this is the mandate we have given to the Commission and the Council to think about," the French president said, adding that his country is going to continue working in this direction, in particular in cooperation with Germany.

