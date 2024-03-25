Enemy attacked Odesa with strike UAVs, part of city without electricity - RMA
The Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones, causing damage to the energy infrastructure and a power outage in part of the city.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this in his telegram-channel.
"The enemy has once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. There is damage to the energy infrastructure, and there is no electricity supply in parts of Odesa," he wrote.
He also noted that all external services are working at the sites of the attacks.
