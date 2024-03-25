There were 60 combat engagements last day. Most of them took place in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian invaders tried to break through the defences of our troops 25 times.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, over the past day, the enemy launched 33 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 91 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using Shahed UAVs and cruise missiles of various types. Data on this attack is being clarified.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa with strike UAVs, part of city without electricity - RMA

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Peremoha and Popivka in Sumy region; Zolochiv, Kozacha Lopan, Staritsa in Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Ozerne, Zalizne, Berdychi, Keramik, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Makarivka, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled an enemy attack near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 8 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Read more: In Novopavlivka direction, enemy tried to break through defense of our troops 34 times in past day, 15 attacks were repulsed in Bakhmut direction - General Staff

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops 25 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times with the support of aviation near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made an unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy BMP-2 with Stugna ATGM in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops destroyed 2 air defence systems, 3 artillery systems and 1 electronic warfare station.